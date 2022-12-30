NEW YORK (PIX11) — Friday will feature sunshine mixed with some clouds, especially during the latter part of the day. It will be a very mild day with highs about 15 degrees above normal for most of the area. Expect temperatures in the mid-50s for the city, while areas just to the west could top out at around 60 degrees.

A cold front will eventually move in on Saturday. A southerly flow could bring the chance of some light drizzle or fog in the morning. During the latter part of the day, showers could develop into steadier rain by the evening.

Temperatures will top out in the lower 50s on Saturday afternoon. When the ball drops at midnight in Times Square, expect temperatures to hover around 50 degrees under some rain.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, the rain will begin to taper off, but there could still be a few leftover showers during the morning of New Year’s Day. Otherwise, skies will gradually clear out, but the winds will start to increase.

Temperatures will still be on the warm side, with highs in the upper 50s, but the winds will shift northwesterly and cool things down slightly.