NEW YORK (PIX11) — A stationary front will remain draped to the south of New York City as a cold front will slowly work its way toward the New York and New Jersey region from the west. Folks can expect showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning followed by partly sunny skies during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, mid to upper 80s for inland areas, and in the low 80s over coastal spots.

Friday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will bring drier air in from Canada. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will pass through the area and move offshore. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as an area of low pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms as a front will remain draped over the area. The high temperature will be well below average, only reaching the upper 70s for most spots.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a continuing chance of showers. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.