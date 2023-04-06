NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will approach the New York and New Jersey region from the west on Thursday and move through the area later in the night. Folks can expect partly sunny skies in the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing. Some of these storms may contain strong winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures will be near record high levels with a high of 79 in the city, upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy as the cold front will slowly drift offshore into the Atlantic. Temperatures will be noticeable cooler as winds will shift around to the northwest. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 51 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will center itself over the area. Temperatures will stay below average with a high of 54 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny and milder as winds will shift to the south, bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico into the area. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with temperatures that will be well above average. The high will be 75 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.