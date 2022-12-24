NEW YORK (PIX11) — What a difference a day makes.

After seeing temperatures reach the upper 50s early Friday morning, New Yorkers woke up to single digits Saturday morning and wind chills below zero.

Folks can expect that frigid air to stay in place, as it is setting up to be one of the coldest Christmas Eves on record. Afternoon highs will only reach the teens in most locations, and wind chills are likely to remain below zero. Folks should be sure to cover up any exposed skin, as frostbite and hypothermia are possible with these kinds of temperatures.

Cold conditions will be seen again on Christmas Day, but temperatures will rise a bit. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Temperatures will start to moderate beginning on Monday, making their way into the mid 30s and upper 40s.

A 50 is possible on Friday, and the area might see even milder conditions on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.