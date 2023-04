NEW YORK (PIX11) — After basking in some summerlike warmth Thursday, the tri-state area will see temperatures drop back to seasonable levels Friday.

Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A mix of sun and clouds will hang overhead.

Folks should look for conditions to remain dry well into next week.

After a brief cooldown over the weekend, temperatures will be on the way up again, and a few days in the 70s and 80s are possible by Tuesday and Wednesday.