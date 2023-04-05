NEW YORK (PIX11) — A stationary front will remain draped to the south of New York City on Wednesday, keeping unsettled weather over the New York and New Jersey region for the next few days. Folks can expect patchy fog Wednesday morning followed by cloudy skies in the afternoon as winds will be onshore. There is a chance of scattered showers throughout the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler than Tuesday with a high of 56 in the city, and in the low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm as winds will shift to the south, bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon as a cold front will work its way in from the west. Temperatures will be near record warm levels with a high of 79 in the city, and in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and cooler as winds will shift to the northwest as the front will move offshore. The high will be 61 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with unseasonably cool temperatures as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be 54 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. Temperatures will be close to seasonable with a high of 59 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures that will once again be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny and milder as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 60s in the suburbs.