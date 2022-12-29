NEW YORK (PIX11) — The warming trend continues Thursday. High pressure has settled to the south of the region, bringing in a pleasant southwesterly flow that’s allowing temperatures to make a gradual climb. While the warm-up will be pleasant, it does come with a price, with a wet-looking New Year’s Eve as a cold front crosses through the region.

Thursday is going to be pleasant, featuring mainly sunny skies throughout much of the day. Winds will continue to come from the southwest and bring temperatures in the upper 40s, with some spots possibly hitting 50 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you think Thursday is going to feel great, Friday will be downright gorgeous as temperatures soar into the lower 50s. Skies will be sunny during the first part of the day, but clouds will be on the increase as the next system approaches.

Clouds will thicken further during the morning on Saturday. Heading into the afternoon, the risk of showers will be on the increase with a steadier rain possible as we head into New Year’s Eve. Despite the rain, it will still be on the mild side with highs in the lower 50s. By the time 2023 arrives, expect temperatures to be at around 50 degrees.

There may be a few leftover showers on New Year’s Day, but otherwise expect skies to clear out, especially during the afternoon. While it will initially be on the warm side with highs in the upper 50s to around 60, temperatures will start to take a tumble in the evening and into the overnight with lows at around 40 degrees.

Monday will feature a cool breeze, but temperatures will still be above normal for this time of the year. Expect highs to be around 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies.