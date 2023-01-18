NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak front will continue to drift away from the New York and New Jersey area as spring-like conditions once again dominate the region. Folks can expect partly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with winds that will be from the southwest. The high temperature will be 53 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain as another storm system will approach the area from the west. Temperatures will be mild with a high of 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon as high pressure will move closer to the region. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler as northwest winds will bring air from Canada back into the tri-state area. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing later as another storm system will approach the region. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with rain early, followed by clearing skies later. Temperatures will be mild to start, with a high of 55 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs. Cooler air arrives by evening.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.