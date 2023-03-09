NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the New York and New Jersey region Thursday before a storm system will move in late Friday. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high temperature of 49 in the city, and in the upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as low pressure works its way in from the west. Light rain and snow will develop toward evening as the system moves closer. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain and snow early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and seasonable as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with rain and snow showers possible as another storm system will pass through the region. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be slightly below average. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s for much of the area.