NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move into the region from the west Thursday bringing dryer conditions and a return to winter temperatures. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with a gusty west to northwest wind. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny with winds diminishing as high pressure centers itself over the area. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers during the afternoon as a front will move into the region. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and chilly once again as a cold front will move offshore and winds will shift back to the north. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and seasonable with temperatures in the mid-40s for much of the region.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of showers as another cold front will approach the region from the west. Temperatures will be above average with a high of 52 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with temperatures that will be below average. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.