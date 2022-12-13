NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to bring cold Canadian air into the region for the next few days before sliding offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with temperatures that will be well below average. The high will be 40 in the city, and in the mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cold as Canadian air will remain anchored over the area. The high temperature will be 41 in the city, and in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain developing, mixing with snow and sleet north and west as a storm system will approach the region from the west. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy and mild with periods of rain as low pressure will pass through the area early in the day. Winds will shift to the south as the system moves over the region. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, windy, and colder as low pressure moves offshore and high pressure works its way toward the region. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy with temperatures that will be in the mid to upper 30s for much of the area.

Monday will be mostly sunny and chilly as high pressure continues to dominate the region. The high temperature will be 41 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.