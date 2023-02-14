NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the New York and New Jersey region Tuesday, then slide offshore into the Atlantic later in the week. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will remain above average. The high temperature will be 53 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and very mild as high pressure will move further east and winds will shift to the southwest. The high temperature will be 61 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing later in the day as a storm system will approach the area from the west. The high temperature will be 63 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain as a cold front will move through the region during the day. The rain may mix with wet snow briefly before tapering off in the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild early then fall through the 50s and into the 40s by evening.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild again as high pressure will move into the area from the west. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s for much of the area as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the region.