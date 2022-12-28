NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures will warm up starting Wednesday, following an icy stretch that began before Christmas.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies with a high temperature around 46 degrees in New York City.

Thursday will look much the same, with bright skies and a high around 47 degrees.

Friday will feel more reminiscent of fall or spring than winter, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature around 55 degrees, though clouds will move in heading into the evening hours.

Saturday, New Year’s Eve, could feature early showers after 8 a.m., potentially evolving into a more steady rain after 2 p.m. with a high around 53. That could make for soggy conditions for revelers ringing in 2023 in Times Square.

That rain will carry over into Sunday to start the New Year, but should break up by around 8 a.m. After that, however, look for partly sunny skies with a high around 56.

Things will brighten up a bit on Monday, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature around 51 degrees.

Rain may creep back in on Tuesday, a mostly cloudy day with a high around 54.