NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak front will drift offshore Thursday morning as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with a brisk northwest wind. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cool to start followed by milder temperatures in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. Winds will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the area. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm once again with temperatures that will be well above average. The high will be 86 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as a weak front will move though the region. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s for much of the area.