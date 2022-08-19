NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain in control of the weather to finish the workweek before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 89 in the city, in the low 90s for inland sections, and in the mid-80s in coastal spots.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as a weak system will pass to the south of the area. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, and in the upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and not as warm as winds will shift onshore during the afternoon as high pressure moves further offshore. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a storm system will move through the region. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with a high of 81 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a continuing chance of scattered showers as low pressure will move east of the area. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer as winds will shift to the southwest bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s over coastal areas, and near 90 degrees over inland spots.