NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will keep Canadian air over much of the region, keeping temperatures below average for much of the week.

Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a high temperature of 46 in the city, and in the mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds as a storm system will work its way in from the south. Rain will develop toward evening, possibly mixing with wet snow north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with showers early followed by gradual clearing during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, and in the mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and windy as high pressure will continue to push Canadian air into the region. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly with temperatures that will remain well below average. The high will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.