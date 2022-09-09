NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will be in control of the weather for the New York and New Jersey region over the next few days. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with temperatures that will be slightly above average. The high will be 81 in the city, in the upper 70s for coastal areas, and in the low 80s over inland spots.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure moves offshore and winds will shift to the south. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s over the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as high pressure moves into the Atlantic and a front drifts closer to the region from the west. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with more scattered showers as a cold front will slowly move through the area. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, and in the upper 70s to near 80 in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a continuing risk of a scattered shower or thunderstorm. The front will gradually move away from the region. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy early followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon as high pressure will move in from the west. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the mid-80s for much of the area.