NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will center itself over the area Monday before moving offshore into the Atlantic by night. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with light winds. Temperatures will be close to seasonable with a high of 47 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of rain as a front will slowly works its way toward the region from the west. Temperatures will be mild once again as winds shift to the southwest. The high will be 55 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with showers early, giving way to partial clearing during the afternoon. Mild air will remain over the tri-state as the front will slowly continue moving toward the area. The high temperature will be 58 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cooler as high pressure will work its way into the region. Winds will shift to the north, bringing Canadian air back into the area. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, and in the upper 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and even colder as Canadian air moves further south over the area. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s for much of the region.