NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move into the New York and New Jersey region bringing beautiful weather the next several days. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with a high temperature of 81 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as a north wind will continue to bring air out of Canada. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable with a high of 76 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny once again as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny and slightly warmer as high pressure will center itself over the region. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and noticeably warmer as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and continued warm as winds will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, and in the upper 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a front will work its way in from the west. There is a chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 89 in the city, and in the upper 80s in the suburbs.