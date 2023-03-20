NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will dominate the weather for the next few days starting Monday, bringing a return to above normal temperatures as winds shift to the south. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high temperature of 53 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy as high pressure will center itself over the area during the afternoon. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 60 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as high pressure moves offshore and a front moves in from the west. The high temperature will be 58 in the city, and in the upper 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild as a front moves offshore and another area of low pressure approaches from the west. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with a chance of showers as low pressure will move through the region during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 50s in the suburbs.