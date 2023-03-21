NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain over the New York and New Jersey region for one more day before sliding offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high temperature of 61 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and mild as a weak area of low pressure will work toward the area from the west. The high temperature will be 58 in the city, and in the upper 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a stationary front will drape itself over the region. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible as weak low pressure will move through the area during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 54 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain likely as a storm system will affect the region throughout the day. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny as high pressure will return to the area, bringing mild air back to the region. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low to mid-50s for much of the area.