NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move through the area Tuesday as a front will approach the region from the west. Folks can expect sunshine to mix with high clouds in the afternoon as chilly air remains over the area. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain becoming heavy at times during the afternoon as a cold front will move into the region. Winds will be gusty later in the day especially over coastal locations. Temperatures will be above average with a high near 60 degrees in the city, and in the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, windy, and colder as the storm system moves offshore and high pressure works its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly as high pressure will center itself over the area. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild again as winds will shift to the south, bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high temperature will be 54 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny, breezy, and colder as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the area. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds later as a storm system will move into the region. There will be a chance of scattered showers toward evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s for much of the area.