NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in New York and New Jersey should look for a mix of sun and clouds along with light winds on Monday.

A shower is possible in some areas late in the evening. Temperatures will remain above normal, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be in place Monday night. The chance of a shower will remain, and lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Conditions will cool down for Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon highs only reaching the 30s.

Frigid conditions are possible later in the week.