NEW YORK (PIX11) — A stationary front will remain draped to the south of the New York and New Jersey region Friday as high pressure continues to move offshore. Folks can expect a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of scattered showers, mainly south of the city. The high temperature will be in the mid-50s in the afternoon, with upper 40s to near 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure will move through the area during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy as high pressure will move in from the west. Temperatures will return to spring with a high of 61 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 58 in the city, and in the upper 50s to near 60 in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as an area of low pressure will move through the area. The high temperature will be 51 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low to mid-50s for much of the region.

Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers possible as a cold front will move in from the west. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s for much of the area.