NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move through the New York and New Jersey region Wednesday, followed by a warm front arriving overnight. Folks can expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with a chance of a widely scattered shower, mainly north of the city. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with showers early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon as winds will shift to the south. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 56 in the city, and in the upper 50s to near 60 in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain and snow as another storm system will approach the region from the west. The exact track of the storm will determine what effects it will have on the tri-state area. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain and snow early, followed by clearing skies as low pressure will move away from the region and high pressure works its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and mild with temperatures in the low to mid-40s for much of the region.

Monday will be mostly sunny as high pressure continues to dominate the weather for much of the area. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.