NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks should look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday, along with seasonable temperatures.

Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-40s in most areas, and parts of southern New Jersey could see the upper 40s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Partly cloudy and cold conditions will set in Tuesday night. Temperatures will primarily dip into the low to mid-30s, although a few spots in the 20s are likely north and west of the city.

Conditions will stay on the seasonable side Wednesday with partly sunny skies overhead. Highs will reach the low to mid-40s once again.

The area’s next storm system should arrive on Thursday. Showers are likely throughout the day and into Friday as well. The good news is that temperatures will warm into the low and mid-50s. Some additional rain is possible on Saturday.