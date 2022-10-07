NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York and New Jersey will enjoy one more day with summerlike temperatures as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect sunshine early mixing with clouds in the afternoon as a cold front will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high pressure will bring air from Canada back into the region. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with a high of 59 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and pleasant as milder air works its way into the area. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s as winds will shift to the west.

Monday will be sunny and mild as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s for the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild as winds will shift to the southwest bringing milder air into the area. The high temperature will be 71 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny as high pressure will gradually move east of the region. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a front will approach the area from the west. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 73 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.