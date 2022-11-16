NEW YORK (PIX11) — The storm system that brought rain and a wintry mix to portions of the tri-state area will move away from the region as high pressure will approach from the west. Folks can expect showers early giving way to partial clearing Wednesday afternoon. It will be breezy and milder with a high temperature of 52 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and windy as high pressure will slowly drift south of the area. Temperatures will be chilly once again with a high of 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly as air from Canada will remain firmly entrenched over the region. The high will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold as high pressure will pass to the south of the area. High temperatures will struggle to reach the 40-degree mark in many spots over the region.

Sunday will be sunny and chilly with temperatures that remain well below average. The high will be 39 in the city, and in the mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny as high pressure will center itself over the area. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and milder as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic and winds shift to the south. The high temperature will be 49 in the city, and in the upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.