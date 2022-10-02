NEW YORK (WPIX) — Sunday is off to a dry start, but the second half of the day will be the opposite.

Showers and storms are expected to move across the area in the afternoon. Look for rain totals of a half-inch or more in the city and points south, with lighter totals to the north. A coastal flood advisory is also in effect until late Sunday evening, with up to two feet of inundation. The advisory covers the five boroughs, all of Long Island, as well as Middlesex and Monmouth counties. The area will hit its high temps in the morning and drop into the low and mid 50s by the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph can be expected in most areas, with gusts of 50 mph or higher along the immediate coast.

What’s left of Hurricane Ian will continue to impact the tri-state region Monday and Tuesday. Expect very unseasonably cool temperatures in the upper 50s, with scattered showers and winds gusting from 25 to 45 mph.

Come Wednesday, there may still be some residual effects from Ian, allowing for some early morning spot showers. However, an area of the high pressure building from behind should allow for some sun to return by late afternoon. Temperatures are expected to rebound into the upper 60s.

On Thursday, the weather stay high and dry with mostly sunny conditions and milder temperatures. The temperatures again should climb to the 70-degree mark.

Friday should start out dry. However, a vigorous cold front moving in may produce a spot shower in the afternoon. Before the front moves in, temperatures should make it to around the 70-degree mark. But come Saturday, expect a much cooler feel with temperatures only in the upper 50s and a mix of sun and clouds.