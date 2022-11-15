NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore into the Canadian Maritimes as a storm system will move toward the area from the west. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect beginning Tuesday evening and running through Wednesday morning. Folks can expect increasing clouds Tuesday afternoon with rain developing by the evening commute. Wet snow will arrive in the northern and western suburbs during the evening hours. Minor accumulations are possible in the higher elevations. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s for the city, and in the mid-30s north and west.

Wednesday will be cloudy with showers early followed by gradual clearing as the storm system will move away from the region. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, and in the upper 40s to near 50 in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and windy as high pressure will keep Canadian air over the region. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s for much of the region.

Sunday will be sunny and cool as high pressure passes to the north of the area. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid-40s for much of the region.