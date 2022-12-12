NEW YORK (PIX11) — The storm system that brought the first measurable snow to portions of the tri-state area will continue to move away from the region Monday as high pressure will approach from the west. Folks can expect cloudy skies early followed by gradual clearing toward the afternoon. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly as high pressure will pass to the north of the area. Temperatures will continue to be below average with a high of 38 in the city, and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be sunny and chilly as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain and snow possible as another storm system will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure will pass through the region. Areas north and west may see wet snow mixing in at times as this system moves through. Temperatures will be above average with a high of 47 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.