NEW YORK (PIX11) — Look for wet and muggy conditions to start Tuesday around the tri-state area. A few areas could see heavy downpours, hail, and street or highway flooding.

Conditions are expected to begin drying out heading into the afternoon and evening hours, however. The sun will peek out and humidity levels will start to drop. Look for highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

The second half of the week will be much brighter and drier as a high pressure system settles over the area.

Afternoon highs will only be in the mid 70s to low 80s, and some areas to the north and west could drop into the 40s and 50s during the morning hours.

The cooldown will only last so long, however, as temperatures are expected to heat up once again early next week.