NEW YORK (PIX11) — The storm system that brought winter weather to the tri-state area will continue to move away from the region as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect clearing skies and gusty winds in the afternoon with a high temperature of 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 54 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds later as a front will move towards the area. There is a chance of scattered showers later in the day. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain early followed by clearing skies as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the low to mid-40s as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.