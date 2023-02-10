NEW YORK (PIX11) — A front will approach the New York and New Jersey region from the west as high pressure will continue to move offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect cloudy skies early Friday, giving way to partial clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will be near record levels early with a high of 60 in the city, and in the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and colder as high pressure will gradually approach the area and winds shift to the north. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a coastal storm will move to the south and east of the area. The exact tract of the storm will determine what effect, if any, this system will have on the tri-state area. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with rain early followed by clearing skies later as low pressure drifts away from the region. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and mild with temperatures in the mid-50s for much of the region.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild as a storm system will move through the area during the afternoon. There is a chance of rain showers developing as low pressure moves offshore. The high temperature will be 61 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.