NEW YORK (PIX11) — Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday along with seasonably cold temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the low 40s in most locations, however, areas north and west of the city may not get out of the 30s.

Expect clouds to be on the increase Wednesday night. Lows will primarily be in the mid to upper 30s. Parts of the Hudson Valley and northwestern New Jersey could see temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

The next storm system makes its way into the area Thursday morning. Scattered showers are likely through mid-afternoon, followed by a steady rain during the evening. Areas to the north and west of the city could start out as some light snow or a wintry mix early in the day. Some milder air will then settle in as temps warm into the 50s in many areas.

It’ll start out on the wet side Friday morning, but conditions will dry out by the afternoon and temperatures will take a dive. Expect colder conditions on Saturday and Sunday.