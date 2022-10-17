NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will approach the area from the west bringing unsettled weather to the start of the workweek. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, windy, and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the region. Temperatures will be below average as winds will shift to the northwest. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and breezy with temperatures still below average. The high will be 56 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.