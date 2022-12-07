NEW YORK (PIX11) — A front will remain draped over the area keeping unsettled conditions for the much of the region. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with scattered showers and patchy fog. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 60 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as the front will move offshore and high pressure will work its way in from the west. Afternoon temperatures will once again be above average with a high of 52 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler as winds will shift to the northwest, bringing Canadian air into the area. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and colder as high pressure will move to the north of the region. Temperatures will be chilly with a high of 42 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain, possibly mixing with sleet and snow in the northern and western suburbs. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the upper 30s to near 40 in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy, windy, and colder as low pressure moves offshore and high pressure moves in from the west. The high temperature will be 40 in the city, and in the upper 30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly with temperatures that will be in the low to mid-40s for much of the region.