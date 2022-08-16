NEW YORK (PIX11) — A stationary front will remain just offshore of the New York and New Jersey region as high pressure will be anchored to the north. Folks can expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with a brisk northeast wind developing. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, in the upper 70s to low 80s over coastal spots, and in the low to mid-80s for inland areas.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as an area of low pressure will drift towards the region from the east. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 79 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as low pressure will move offshore and high pressure will meander to the west. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer as winds will shift to the southwest. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as an area of low pressure will pass close to the region. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for much of the area.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.