NEW YORK (PIX11) — A stationary front will remain draped over the region on Tuesday, bringing abundant rainfall for much of the area. A Flood Watch remains in effect through the afternoon for the entire area. Folks can expect rain, heavy at times with locally heavy downpours. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, and in the low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers continuing as low pressure will slowly drift away from the region. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and seasonable as high pressure will move toward the region from the west. The high temperature will be 78 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures that will be slightly above average. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature more sunshine as high pressure will center itself over the area. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the upper 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with temperatures in the low to mid-80s for much of the region.