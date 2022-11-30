NEW YORK (PIX11) — A front will move through the New York and New Jersey area bringing rain and gusty winds to the region later Wednesday. Folks can expect periods of rain with locally heavy downpours during the afternoon. Winds will become gusty from the south, becoming stronger near the coast. A wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. for portions of the tri-state area. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 60 in the city, and in the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, windy, and colder as winds will shift to the northwest and high pressure moves in from the west. Temperatures will be noticeably colder with a high of 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly as high pressure will center itself over the region. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and mild once again as high pressure will move offshore and winds will shift to the south. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, and in the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and chilly as Canadian air settles back into the region. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s for much of the area.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers developing later in the day as an area of low pressure will slowly drift toward the region. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.