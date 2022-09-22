NEW YORK (PIX11) — A strong cold front will move through the New York and New Jersey area Thursday bringing showers and thunderstorms for much of the region. Folks can expect rain and thunderstorms Thursday morning through early afternoon. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny, windy, and noticeably cooler as high pressure will bring air from Canada into the tri-state area. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 65 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will center itself over the region. Temperatures will be milder with a high of 70 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds later in the day as a weak front will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid-70s for much of the region.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.