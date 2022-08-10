NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak front will remain to the south of the New York and New Jersey region as milder temperatures will settle into the area. Folks can expect partly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a continuing chance of showers and thunderstorms as a second cold front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the region. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high temperature of 83 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, and in the low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as an area of low pressure will move toward the region. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as low pressure will move through the area. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.