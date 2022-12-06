NEW YORK (PIX11) — A slow-moving front will drift through the area bringing unsettled weather for the next two days. Folks can expect periods of rain Tuesday afternoon, possibly starting as freezing rain well north and west of the city. Temperatures will rise throughout the day with a high of 56 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers for much of the day as low pressure will move through the area. Temperatures will continue to be mild with a high of 58 in the city, and in the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny and mild as the cold front will move offshore and high pressure works its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing as another storm system will move through the area. The rain may mix with sleet and freezing rain over the northern and western suburbs. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the low to mid-40s over much of the region.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will approach the area from the west. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.