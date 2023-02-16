NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to move offshore Thursday as a storm system approaches the New York and New Jersey region from the west. Folks can expect increasing clouds in the morning with rain developing during the afternoon. Temperatures will approach record levels in some spots with a high of 68 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with rain early followed by clearing skies during the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild to start with a high of 62 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs. Colder air arrives later in the day with temperatures in the low 40s by evening.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, windy, and colder as high pressure will bring air from Canada into the region. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild as winds will shift to the south during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 51 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers developing later in the day as a front will approach the area from the west. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a rain arriving late as an area of low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 49 in the city, and in the upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.