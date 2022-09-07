NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to slowly drift offshore away from the New York and New Jersey region Wednesday as high pressure gradually works its way eastward. Folks can expect rain showers to continue through the afternoon as winds will remain onshore. Temperatures will remain below average with a high of 73 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure will move into the area. Temperatures will be above average with a high of 78 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature sunshine and above average temperatures as winds will be from the south during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures near 80 degrees over much of the area.

Monday will be partly cloudy as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, and in the upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds as a front will move toward the region. There is a chance of late day showers and thunderstorms as this system arrives. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.