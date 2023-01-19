NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will move in from the west on Thursday, bringing unsettled weather to the tri-state area. Folks can expect increasing clouds with rain developing in the morning, then becoming heavy at times during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 30s over the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny, breezy, and mild as low pressure moves offshore and high pressure approaches from the west. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s for the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the region. Temperatures will remain above average in the low to mid-40s for much of the area.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing as another storm system will approach the area from the west. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with showers early as low pressure moves east of the region and high pressure drifts closer to the area. Temperatures will be mild early with a high of 55 in the city, in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs, then falling during the afternoon.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy as high pressure passes through the region during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain possibly mixing with snow north and west as another system moves through the area. The high temperature will be 49 in the city, and in the upper 40s to near 50 in the suburbs.