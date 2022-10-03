NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to meander offshore as high pressure remains firmly anchored to the west of the New York and New Jersey area. Folks can expect cloudy skies with periods of rain continuing throughout much of the day. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 59 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure remains just offshore of the area. Temperatures will remain below average for early October. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a continuing chance of scattered showers as low pressure will finally move away from the region. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny and noticeably milder as high pressure will move into the area and winds will shift to the south. The high temperature will be 73 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and even warmer as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.