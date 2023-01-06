NEW YORK (PIX11) — A storm system will move offshore into the Atlantic Friday morning as high pressure builds from the west. Folks can expect rain to taper off in the morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. There is still a risk of scattered showers with a few wet flakes north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, and in the mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and colder as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the region. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures will remain near seasonal levels. The high will be 43 in the city and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers as a weak area of low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and milder with a high of 45 in the city, and in the mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as an area of low pressure will pass south and east of the region. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and colder as winds from the north will bring more Canadian air into the area. The high temperature will be 37 in the city, and in the upper 30s to near 40 in the suburbs.