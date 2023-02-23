NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will move offshore Thursday morning as a stubborn front will remain over the New York and New Jersey region. Folks can expect early rain and snow showers followed by mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain above average as mild air will attempt to move in from the southwest. The highs will be 55 in the city, in the mid-40s for northeastern suburbs, and near 60 degrees for southwestern suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and windy as colder air will work its way into the area late in the day. The high will be 50 early and then fall through the 40s during the afternoon.

Saturday will be partly sunny with scattered snow showers as a weak area of low pressure passes to the south of the region. The high temperature will be 34 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild again as high pressure will move offshore and winds will shift to the south. The high temperature will be 49 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing later in the day as a storm system will move into the area from the west. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies as high pressure will move in later in the day. The high temperature will be 51 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid-40s for much of the region.