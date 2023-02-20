NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak front will approach the New York and New Jersey area Monday as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect partly sunny skies early, followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. There will be chance of scattered showers toward evening as the front moves through the area. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, and in the upper 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of late-day showers as an area of low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny as high pressure will move to the south of the region. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, and in the upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain developing as an area of low pressure will move into the region. The high temperature will be 54 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with showers early, followed by colder air arriving during the late afternoon. Temperatures will be mild early, then fall through the 40s by late afternoon as winds shift to the north.